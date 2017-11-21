This Week’s WWE RAW Viewership, Five Things You Need To Know Before WWE Smackdown Live (Video)

WWE RAW

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE RAW brought in 3.074 million viewers, which is up slightly from the 3.030 million viewers the show brought in last week.

This week’s show, which had an unadvertised appearance by Paige and Roman Reigns’ title win, had an hourly breakdown of 3.244 million viewers in the first hour, 3.194 million viewers in the second, and 2.875 million viewers in the final hour.

This week’s show was the third overall ranked show in total viewership, as well as the third ranked show in the 18-49 demographic. Despite the slight increase in viewership, RAW dropped a spot in each category from second last week.

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video features Cathy Kelley breaking down all the things you need to know before tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live: