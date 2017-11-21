Update On Kamala Following Hospitalization This Week, Top Ten WWE RAW Moments (Video)

Kamala

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting James Harris aka Kamala was hospitalized this week due to complications due to his diabetes.

Harris’ stepdaughter told Pro Wrestling Sheet the wrestling legend was rushed to the hospital due to fluid in his lungs and around his heart, among other diabetic related symptoms. Harris was put on life support yesterday following surgery, but it was noted that he is showing improvement, including being able to open his eyes, and doctors hope to wean him off of a ventilator.

