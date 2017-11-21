Title Match Announced For WWE Smackdown Live, More NXT Women Backstage At Last Night’s WWE RAW, Who Should Paige Face First?

WWE Smackdown Live

Charlotte Flair versus Natalya for the Women’s Championship has been confirmed for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live in Houston, Texas.

WWE’s Kayla Braxton made the announcement in the video seen below:

NXT

PWInsider.com is reporting Ruby Riot and Liv Morgan were backstage at last night’s WWE RAW television tapings, which also took place in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center.

She’s Back!

WWE.com has a new poll asking fans who Paige’s first opponent since returning should be. Currently, Alexa Bliss leads the choices with 32% of the vote, followed by Asuka with 31%. Sasha Banks, who was attacked by Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, is next with 20% of the vote.

