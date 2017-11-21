Carmella Provides A Reminder For Charlotte Flair (Video), WWE’s George Barrios To Participate In Upcoming Global Media Conference

WWE Smackdown Live The following video features Greg Hamilton speaking to Charlotte Flair about her win over Alexa Bliss at WWE Survivor Series, but she is quickly interrupted by Carmella. The current Money In The Bank briefcase holder tells Charlotte she’s really the most dangerous woman in WWE as long as she still has her guaranteed title shot. Related: Title Match Announced For WWE Smackdown Live, More NXT Women Backstage At Last Night’s WWE RAW, Who Should Paige Face First? “As long as I have this #MITB contract, that makes me the most dangerous woman on the #SDLive Women’s roster!” – @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/ay7y2GaKNN — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2017 WWE The following press release has been issued, announcing WWE CFO George Barrios will take part in a presentation at the 45th Annual UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in New York City next month: STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Chief Strategy & Financial Officer, George A. Barrios, will participate in a presentation at the 45th Annual UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in New York City on Monday, December 4, 2017. A live audio webcast will be available online at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Mr. Barrios’ remarks are expected to begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET. A replay of the presentation will be available after the actual event and will be available for 90 days following the conference. About WWE WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 20 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is now available in almost all international markets other than embargoed countries. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo. Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.