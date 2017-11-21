Backstage News On More Possible NXT Callups, Rumored Match For Tonight’s Show *Possible Spoilers*

PWInsider.com is reporting Shelton Benjamin is slated to face one of the Usos in singles action on tonight’s show.

It was also noted that there’s been talk about some of the NXT women’s roster getting called up to Smackdown soon. PWInsider had previously reported Liv Morgan and Ruby Riot were backstage at last night’s RAW TV tapings, which would lead to speculation they might be two names considered for a callup.

PWInsider noted the rumors about The Iconic Duo, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, being called up tonight appear to be false as neither one are reportedly backstage in Houston tonight.