Three More NXT Women Make Their Main Roster Debuts On WWE Smackdown Live (Photos / Video)

Just as we saw on RAW last night, the NXT women’s division made their presence felt, and they sent the Smackdown Women’s roster a message in the form of Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

Naomi was backstage getting her make up done and talking about Survivor Series when Ruby Riot approached her and says she wanted to introduce herself. Naomi says hi, and Ruby says she also brought friends, and introduces Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

They immediately attack Naomi, then Becky Lynch tries to run in for the save but they attack her and throw her through a doorway. Ruby slams the door on Becky’s ribs before referees chase them away, and the new trio smiles as the survey the damage.

Later in the night, they interfered in the Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Natalya, running in from the crowd to attack both participants.

It was speculated that Ruby and Liv would make their debuts soon based on the report they were backstage at last night’s WWE RAW tapings, but Logan’s name did not come up in reports of potential names for being called up.