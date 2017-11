The Bludgeon Brothers made their long awaited WWE Smackdown Live debut, making short work of the Hype Bros in their first televised match under their new monikers.

Harper isolated Ryder as the bell began and attacked him outside before Rowan cornered Mojo in the ring. Harper assisted with a slingshot clothesline and hit a big boot, then they connect with a double cruficix powerbomb for the win.

