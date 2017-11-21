WWE Clash Of Champions Main Event Confirmed On Smackdown Live

Jinder Mahal will officially challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship after invoking his rematch clause and announcing the match would take place at WWE Clash of Champions next month.

AJ Styles came to the ring to address his match at Survivor Series before moving on to talk about Jinder Mahal. He says if Jinder wants to take his title he came come try, and dares him to fight on the spot. Jinder appears on the Titantron and says he’s too busy and he comes to the ring when he wants, and says he would have beaten Brock, and AJ took advantage of him when they fought.

Jinder says they will fight when he sees fit, and he’s officially invoking his rematch clause at WWE Clash of Champions. Jinder laughs maniacally as the Singh brothers attack him from behind, but AJ gains the upper hand and takes them both out, hitting one with a Styles Clash as Jinder watches from the screen.

