Two Matches & New Segment Announced For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown Live, WWE Women Comment On NXT Stars’ SD! Debut

|
WWE Smackdown Live
Next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live will feature the following matches and segments:
11/21 WWE Smackdown Live Results: Three More NXT Women Debut, Bludgeon Brothers, Jinder Mahal Issues Challenge To AJ Styles
Start A Riot
The following comments were made by the debuting Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan, in addition to other NXT Women’s division stars following tonight’s episode of Smackdown:
Related: Three More NXT Women Make Their Main Roster Debuts On WWE Smackdown Live (Photos / Video)
AJ StylesKevin Owensliv morganRandy Ortonruby riotsarah loganthe singh brothersWWEwwe smackdown liveHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?