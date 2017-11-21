Two Matches & New Segment Announced For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown Live, WWE Women Comment On NXT Stars’ SD! Debut

WWE Smackdown Live

Next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live will feature the following matches and segments:

Kevin Owens versus Randy Orton

AJ Styles versus The Singh Brothers

Fashion Files returns

11/21 WWE Smackdown Live Results: Three More NXT Women Debut, Bludgeon Brothers, Jinder Mahal Issues Challenge To AJ Styles

Start A Riot

The following comments were made by the debuting Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan, in addition to other NXT Women’s division stars following tonight’s episode of Smackdown:

Ruby Tuesday I mean @RubyRiotWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @sarahloganwwe I hope you can take a beating as good as you give 1 pay back is a mutha #feeltheglow #sdlive — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) November 22, 2017

Sooo…. YOU young girls better watch whose locker room you step into. This isn’t a little girls game! #SDLIVE https://t.co/c4rEgf28YX — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) November 22, 2017

These are three women who know what they want. And I know what they need to succeed on #SDLive. Welcome @RubyRiotWWE @sarahloganwwe @YaOnlyLivvOnce — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) November 22, 2017

I can’t say I don’t like their attitude. But let me give you a piece of advice. Stay Away From Me. And my gear drawer…. #SDLive — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) November 22, 2017