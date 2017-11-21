Two Matches & New Segment Announced For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown Live, WWE Women Comment On NXT Stars’ SD! Debut

Bill Pritchard
WWE Smackdown Live

Next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live will feature the following matches and segments:

  • Kevin Owens versus Randy Orton
  • AJ Styles versus The Singh Brothers
  • Fashion Files returns

Start A Riot

The following comments were made by the debuting Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan, in addition to other NXT Women’s division stars following tonight’s episode of Smackdown:

