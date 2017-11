Rusev & Aiden English Tease Tension w/ New Day

Rusev and Aiden English have posted the following on Twitter reacting to some negative comments that The New Day made about English’s singing last night on Smackdown Live:

Look i HATE Owens and Sam just as much as the next guy but New Day saying @WWEDramaKing singing sucks i take Personal. Happy #RusevDay — Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 22, 2017

That’s an A+ Teammate right there. Rusev Day > New Day https://t.co/efnHGWyfW4 — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) November 22, 2017

