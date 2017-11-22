The Rock Finishes Updating His Brahma Bull Tattoo (Video), Details & Tickets Released For WWE UK Tour

The Rock has released the following video featuring him getting his iconic brahma bull tattoo update finished. He also talks about the symbolism behind the tattoo:

WWE.com has released the following:

WWE and your favorite Superstars return to the United Kingdom and Ireland this May with seven Live Events and broadcast editions of Raw and SmackDown LIVE. Tickets for all shows are available starting Wednesday, 9 a.m. local time, at www.bookingsdirect.com. (For Dublin, Ireland, go to www.ticketmaster.ie.)

WWE Live’s 10-day tour through the U.K. runs from 9 May through 18 May, and includes installments of Raw and SmackDown LIVE broadcast from London’s O2 Arena on 14 and 15 May, respectively. See your favorite Superstars from both Team Red and Team Blue – including Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair, Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks, Finn Bálor, Alexa Bliss, Cesaro & Sheamus, The New Day, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and more* – deliver non-stop WWE action and excitement throughout England, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Get your tickets to each of the WWE Live Events listed below, and talk about the tour on social media using the hashtag #WWEUKTour.

WWE LIVE U.K. MAY 2018 TOUR DATES: All tickets (except Dublin) available at www.bookingsdirect.com.

Wednesday, 9 May: Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth, England

WWE Live photos from Bournemouth, May 2017

Thursday, 10 May: SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland

WWE Live photos from Belfast, May 2017

Friday, 11 May: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland – get tickets at www.ticketmaster.ie

WWE Live photos from Dublin, November 2017

Monday, 14 May: Raw at O2 Arena, London, England

Watch: Highlights from Raw in London, May 2017 | Photos: Raw Tag Team Title change in Manchester

Tuesday, 15 May: SmackDown LIVE at O2 Arena, London, England

Watch: Highlights from SmackDown Live in London, May 2017 | Photos: AJ Styles wins WWE Championship in the U.K.

Tuesday, 15 May: Genting Arena, Birmingham, England

Watch: Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Birmingham’s message to Kurt Angle | WWE Live photos from Birmingham, November 2017

Wednesday, 16 May: Echo Arena, Liverpool, England

WWE Live photos from Liverpool, May 2017

Thursday, 17 May: Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, England

WWE Live photos from Newcastle, May 2017

Friday, 18 May: FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, England

WWE Live photos from Sheffield, May 2017

*Talent referenced and depicted above are subject to change.