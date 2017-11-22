The Rock Finishes Updating His Brahma Bull Tattoo (Video), Details & Tickets Released For WWE UK Tour

WWE and your favorite Superstars return to the United Kingdom and Ireland this May with seven Live Events and broadcast editions of Raw and SmackDown LIVE. Tickets for all shows are available starting Wednesday, 9 a.m. local time, at www.bookingsdirect.com. (For Dublin, Ireland, go to www.ticketmaster.ie.)
WWE Live’s 10-day tour through the U.K. runs from 9 May through 18 May, and includes installments of Raw and SmackDown LIVE broadcast from London’s O2 Arena on 14 and 15 May, respectively. See your favorite Superstars from both Team Red and Team Blue – including Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair, Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks, Finn Bálor, Alexa Bliss, Cesaro & Sheamus, The New Day, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and more* – deliver non-stop WWE action and excitement throughout England, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
WWE LIVE U.K. MAY 2018 TOUR DATES: All tickets (except Dublin) available at www.bookingsdirect.com.
Wednesday, 9 May: Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth, England
Thursday, 10 May: SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland
Friday, 11 May: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland – get tickets at www.ticketmaster.ie
Monday, 14 May: Raw at O2 Arena, London, England
Tuesday, 15 May: SmackDown LIVE at O2 Arena, London, England
Tuesday, 15 May: Genting Arena, Birmingham, England
Wednesday, 16 May: Echo Arena, Liverpool, England
Thursday, 17 May: Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, England
Friday, 18 May: FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, England
*Talent referenced and depicted above are subject to change.