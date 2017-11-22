Shawn Michaels & Becky Lynch Join WWE Studios’ ‘The Marine’ Franchise; The Miz Returning For 6th Film, More

WWE has released the following:

WWE® STUDIOS AND SONY PICTURES WORLDWIDE ACQUISITIONS TO PARTNER ON THE MARINE 6: CLOSE QUARTERS

Starring WWE Superstars The Miz® and Becky Lynch™, and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels®

Burbank, Calif. (November 22, 2017) – WWE Studios and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions (SPWA) today announced that the two studios will partner again to release the upcoming action film The Marine 6: Close Quarters, directed by James Nunn (The Marine 5: Battleground, Eliminators). The film will feature WWE Superstars The Miz and Becky Lynch, and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and is set to begin production on Monday, November 27 in London.

When Jake Carter (The Miz) and fellow Marine Luke Trapper (Shawn Michaels) stumble upon a kidnapped girl being held prisoner by a dangerous gang of international criminals, they find themselves in the crosshairs as they try to save the girl and bring her kidnappers to justice.

“The Marine series continues to deliver action-packed entertainment to our fans, and we are excited to partner again with Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions and director James Nunn to bring The Marine 6: Close Quarters to a global audience” said Michael Luisi, President of WWE Studios. “The motion picture debut of the talented Becky Lynch and the addition of Shawn Michaels to the series, alongside The Miz, is sure to bring the excitement and action to the next level.”

The film is written by Craig Walendziak.

ABOUT WWE STUDIOS

WWE Studios develops and produces feature films, as well as television and digital content. Its diverse slate is released theatrically, direct to home, and/or across digital platforms, and is co-produced & distributed through partnerships with premier global entertainment companies. WWE’s film division, led by President Michael Luisi, is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Upcoming films from WWE Studios include Fighting With My Family, written and directed by Stephen Merchant and featuring Dwayne ‘The Rock®’ Johnson, Vince Vaughn, Florence Pugh, Jack Lowden, Lena Headey and Nick Frost, and The Buddy Games, co-written and directed by Josh Duhamel who also stars alongside Dax Shepard, Kevin Dillon, Olivia Munn, Nick Swardson, Dan Bakkedahl, James Roday and WWE Superstar Sheamus®.

Films from WWE Studios include The Call with Halle Berry and WWE Superstar David Otunga®, Birth of The Dragon acquired at the Toronto Film Festival, the Sundance film Sleightstarring Jacob Latimore, Dulé Hill and Seychelle Gabriel, Oculus directed by Mike Flanagan starring Karen Gillan and Katee Sackhoff, Dead Man Down with Colin Farrell and WWE Superstar Wade Barrett®, Incarnate starring Aaron Eckhart and featuring WWE Superstar Mark Henry®, Armed Response starring Wesley Snipes, Anne Heche, Dave Annable and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins®, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone starring Brett Dalton, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels®; and animated films, Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery, Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Speed Demon, The Flintstones Stone Age Smackdown and The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania.

ABOUT SONY PICTURES WORLDWIDE ACQUISITIONS

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions (SPWA) is a Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) company. SPE is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE’s global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE’s Motion Picture Group includes film labels Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com.

