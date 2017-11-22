This Week’s WWE Smackdown Live Social Media Score, What Made WWE’s Top Ten Smackdown Moments? (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live brought in 236,000 interactions on Facebook, which is down from 293,000 interactions last week.

Additionally, this week’s show brought in 135,000 interactions on Twitter, which is also down from 163,000 interactions last week. Overall, this week’s show had 370,000 total interactions, which is down from 456,000 total interactions last week.

With the drop, Smackdown fell to third overall in the series and specials category behind NBC’s The Voice and Dancing With The Stars on ABC.

WWE Top Ten

The following video features this week’s top ten WWE Smackdown Live moments, including the debut of Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, The Bludgeon Brothers and more.