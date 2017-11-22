The Miz Says He’d Love To Beat Up Daniel Bryan In A WWE Ring, Zack Ryder Unboxes The New Toy Story Signature Collection Figures (Video)

The Miz The Miz recently spoke with Sports Illustrated, and he was asked about Daniel Bryan’s desire to return to the ring, and if he would be in favor of Bryan’s return. Miz said: I would love to beat him up. I would love to beat him up in a WWE ring. All day, every day. I don’t know what the plan for Daniel is. I know his passion is [being] inside a WWE ring. Now whether that’s as a general manager or as a professional wrestler, I don’t know his plans. I know he’s working tremendously hard to get back in a WWE ring and I’m [motions] fingers crossed – I’d love to have a match with Daniel Bryan. He’s one of the best in-ring technicians that WWE has ever seen. I would like to showcase how much better I am than him. If doctors signed him up and said ‘listen, this guy is OK’ I am more than willing to kick him in the chest, in the stomach and hit him with a Skull Crushing Finale a couple times. (If you use this transcription anywhere, credit Bill Pritchard / Wrestlezone.com) Shawn Michaels & Becky Lynch Join WWE Studios’ ‘The Marine’ Franchise; The Miz Returning For 6th Film, More Unboxed The following is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, who takes a look at the new Signature Collection Toy Story action figures: