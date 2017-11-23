Ethan Page Comments On His Impact Wrestling Status, His In-Ring Persona; Experience The RAW Emotion Of Roman Reigns’ IC Title Win (Video)

All Ego Ethan Page recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard Week In Wrestling; you can read a few highlights below: Ethan Page comments on his Impact Wrestling status after appearing at the most recent set of TV tapings in Ottawa: “I haven’t signed any contract with Impact, so we’ll wait and see, but it was such a friendly, accepting workplace when it came to sharing ideas and collaborating. My episode airs November 30, and I play a complete character. There is not an ounce of Ethan Page in what I am doing in my character at Impact. Things with Impact went well, but for those wondering, I am still the hottest free agent in wrestling.” Page comments on his persona in front of the camera: “You’ll always get 110 percent from me. There will always be something I do that will stick with you. Whether that is on your iPad screen or in-person, on your ride home or while you’re watching, I will be the thing you will talk about after you see me wrestle.” RAW Emotion The following takes a look back at the raw emotion behind Roman Reigns’ WWE Intercontinental Championship win on RAW: New Report Reveals Why The Miz Lost The Intercontinental Title Last Night