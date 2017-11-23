Ethan Page Comments On His Impact Wrestling Status, His In-Ring Persona; Experience The RAW Emotion Of Roman Reigns’ IC Title Win (Video)

|
All Ego
Ethan Page recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard Week In Wrestling; you can read a few highlights below:
Ethan Page comments on his Impact Wrestling status after appearing at the most recent set of TV tapings in Ottawa:
Page comments on his persona in front of the camera:
RAW Emotion
The following takes a look back at the raw emotion behind Roman Reigns’ WWE Intercontinental Championship win on RAW:
New Report Reveals Why The Miz Lost The Intercontinental Title Last Night