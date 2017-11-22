The Latest Kamala Health Update, Bullet Club vs Flip’s Army On This Week’s Ring Of Honor TV (Video)

Kamala

PWInsider.com is reporting James Harris, aka Kamala, is now breathing on his own after being taken off of life support.

Harris was hospitalized after being rushed in for a surgery related to complications from diabetes. PWInsider.com reports Harris is now awake and alert enough to understand his doctors and family.

Update On Kamala Following Hospitalization This Week, Top Ten WWE RAW Moments (Video)

Pro Wrestling Sheet had previously reported doctors hoped to remove him from the ventilator that was helping him breath yesterday. PWInsider noted Harris still can’t talk due to still having a tube in his mouth, but the outlook is better, and his family thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

ROH TV

The following is a preview for this week’s episode of Ring Of Honor TV: