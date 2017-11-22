WWE Smackdown Live Viewership Increases Again, Cathy Kelley Looks At Paige’s Return & NXT Debuts (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live brought in 2.662 million viewers, which is up from 2.607 million viewers last week.

This week’s show was the fourth most viewed show on night in overall viewership, and the top overall ranked show in the 18-49 demographic. Additionally, this was the third consecutive week in a row that Smackdown saw a growth in viewership, all the way up from 2.119 million viewers on October 31st.

WWE Now

The following video features Cathy Kelley taking a look back at Paige’s surprise return on Monday night, and the shakeup in the women’s divisions on RAW and Smackdown due to the arrival of five new women from NXT:

