Backstage News On Why WWE Decided To Call Up Five NXT Women This Week On RAW & Smackdown

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting WWE called up five of NXT’s female stars because Vince McMahon felt the RAW and Smackdown women’s divisions were stale.

According to the report, McMahon made the call shortly after the Mae Young Classic took place, and Mandy Rose’s name was the first to come up since they had previously pitched ideas for a potential debut in the past.

Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose React To RAW Debuts, The Nasty Boys Invading Hockey Game This Saturday (Video)

It’s worth mentioning that all of the debuts this week had people speculating this might lead to a Women’s Royal Rumble match. Pro Wrestling Sheet notes sources have not told them anything about plans for this potential match, but it doesn’t mean it still couldn’t happen.

Paige led Mandy and Sonya Deville on RAW, while NXT’s Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan followed suit last night on Smackdown, with both groups launching similar attacks on their respective show’s women’s division.

WWE Smackdown Live Viewership Increases Again, Cathy Kelley Looks At Paige’s Return & NXT Debuts (Video)