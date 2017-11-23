Charlotte & Ric Flair Share Their Favorite Thanksgiving Memories (Video)

Ric Flair and Charlotte recently took part in a Facebook Live video where they shared their favorite Thanksgiving memories; you can read a few excerpts (transcription credit: Bill Pritchard / Wrestlezone.com) and check out the full video below: Charlotte’s favorite Thanksgiving memory: I had a lot to choose from, but I think my favorite Thanksgiving memory was from my freshman year of college. You know what happens freshman year; I got introduced to fast food and my little brother Reid had just gone to boarding school. So [Ric Flair] just picked me up and the first thing he said to me was ‘hey cheeks!’ (Flair and Charlotte laugh and she makes a ‘Freshman 30’ joke) So wait, it gets better. So, we’re in the car, just joking, whatever, just catching up. So we get to the house and my Grandmommy was in town that Thanksgiving, and she has this special dish called squash casserole. Grandmommy makes it the best, and Reid and I always fought over it, and even my sister Megan and [brother] David, and I went up for seconds that night. Reid was like ‘are you sure you want to do that?’ and he just wouldn’t let it go. And I just remember those particular moments of him just being like ‘are you sure you want to do that?’ It was just funny. Ric Flair shares his favorite Thanksgiving memories: I’ve got so many Thanksgiving memories, I guess I was thinking about this earlier, but my favorite Thanksgiving would be Starrcade ’83 when I won the world title belt from Harley Race. On a personal note, my favorite Thanksgiving is when my former son-in-law Mark and I and Reid were roasting a turkey. (Charlotte says ‘Megan’s ex-husband, not mine’) We attempted to roast a turkey on our beautiful two acre lot, but Mark spilled the grease all over the grass. He left a spot that was six feet in diameter that killed all of the grass, and all I could remember is [Charlotte’s] mom coming out on the balcony screaming ‘What have you done?! What have you done?’ We’re roasting a turkey, it can’t be perfect.