Ken Shamrock Comments On CM Punk Entering UFC, The Likelihood He Makes A Surprise Royal Rumble Entrance

Former WWF Intercontinental Champion and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock joined Wrestledelphia Radio’s Mark Whited to talk his new podcast, “World’s Most Dangerous Podcast,” the state of the pro wrestling business, CM Punk’s venture into MMA, and the possibility of returning to WWE. You can read a few highlights and listen to the interview below: Ken Shamrock On CM Punk entering UFC: “I thought [CM Punk] took more of a risk than myself, Brock [Lesnar], or anybody else. His background isn’t in wrestling, as far as amateur. His background isn’t in mixed martial arts. His background is just in pro wrestling. So for him to go from pro wrestling, which he was a superstar in, into the MMA world – where he didn’t have any kind of background with submissions or grappling – and going into [UFC], that was a big risk… …I thought he did a great job and applaud him for what he did.” On a possible surprise entry into the Royal Rumble and a WWE return: “I doubt it. I’ve been saying this for years. I’m not understanding that with everybody that I’ve seen come back – Kurt Angle, The Rock – how there isn’t Ken Shamrock there. If anybody makes sense in coming back and doing something with those guys coming back, there is no other better person than myself.” The full Wrestledelphia Radio podcast with Ken is available on iTunes, Google Play Music, and Wrestledelphia.com.