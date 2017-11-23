Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli Comment On Being NXT’s Most Memorable Team, Why They Gel, What Drives Them

Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli recently spoke with WWE.com; you can read a few highlights below: Moss and Sabbatelli talk about why they will be the most memorable tag team in NXT history: Moss: “Individually, we are the two greatest athletes this company has ever seen. We also both happen to look the part and talk the talk better than anyone else. So together? Damn. That’s scary.” Sabbatelli: “There’s a lot of talented people in NXT and WWE, but there’s a big difference between being talented like everyone else and being god-gifted like myself and Riddick Moss. Things just come to us a lot easier than they do for most.” Sabbatelli says enjoying the ‘finer things’ in life is just one thing they have in common: “We wear the $5,000 custom suits, and we drive the $180,000 droptop Maserati because it’s who we are. I own three homes, and Riddick also has a few homes. We work hard, and we play hard. When we speak it, we mean it, and people are starting to see that when we say something, it’s the truth.” Moss says the expectation of greatness is what drives them: “It’s incredible how hard we work. Every single person talks about how bad they want their dreams to come true, but what are they willing to sacrifice to make them happen? Money? Time? Relationships? We look better, talk better, are faster, stronger, smarter, more focused and more prepared. Sabbatelli and I are just better than everyone else. And we are absolutely consumed and obsessed with proving that to everyone. It’s literally all we care about in life.”