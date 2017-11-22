WWE NXT Results (11/22) Pete Dunne Defends Against Johnny Gargano, And More!

WWE NXT Results November 22nd, 2017

Report By Lovell Porter for Wrestlezone.com Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #WZChat hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking the social media buttons at the bottom of the article! Ruby Riot vs Sonya Deville Deville and Riot lock up. Neither can get an advantage to start. Riot whips Deville to the other side of the ring. Deville double legs Riot. Waist lock by Deville. Deville traps Riot’s ankle. Riot quickly gets to the ropes. Riot forces Deville into the corner. Shoulder block by Riot. Deville sweeps Riot’s legs from under her. Deville gets a two count. After a short break, Deville is working over Riot’s previously injured ankle. Riot surprises Deville with a roll up. Deville kicks out and blasts Riot with a spine buster. Riot kicks out. Roundhouse kick by Deville. Riot kicks out again. Deville whips Riot into the corner. Riot gets a boot up and attempts deadly nightshade but Deville sends her out to the apron. Riot leaps into the ring and hits a facebuster. Riot lights Deville up with multiple knife edged chops. STO by Riot. Springboard senton by Riot. Deville kicks out. Standing knee by Deville. Riot sits up and eats a shining wizard by Deville. Deville slaps on a head and arm triangle. Riot almost gets to the ropes but Deville transitions into an ankle lock. Riot slowly makes it to the ropes to break the hold. Deville argues with the referee. Deville walks up to Riot and eats an overhead kick. Riot gets the pin. Winner- Ruby Riot Now, THIS is how you start a RIOT! #WWENXT @RubyRiotWWE @SonyaDevilleWWE pic.twitter.com/yW4CdIIb3r — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 23, 2017