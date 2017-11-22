Backstage News On How Finn Balor Is Viewed By WWE, Possible Rumor Killer On Royal Rumble Title Match

Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso is reporting previous news about Finn Balor being Brock Lesnar’s opponent at the WWE Royal Rumble is false, because he was never even considered for the match. The Latest On WWE’s Plans For The Royal Rumble Main Event; Has Vince Soured On A RAW Superstar? Earlier this week, it was reported that Vince McMahon may have soured on Balor for the match, and plans for the Royal Rumble title match are up in the air at the moment. Barrasso notes a source said Vince McMahon sees Balor as ‘bland’ when he is not using his ‘Demon King’ persona. The report noted Balor could be seen as transitioning into a ‘newer version’ of Dolph Ziggler where he has great matches, but isn’t rewarded with a main event spot, and the office doesn’t have faith in him in that role. Finn Balor On Which NXT Stars He’d Want In A New ‘Club’, Facing AJ Styles At WWE TLC, Addresses Rumor He Pooped His Trunks At Takeover: Dallas