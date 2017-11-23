Kurt Angle, Zack Ryder, Mojo Rawley & More Superstars Wish The WWE Universe A Happy Thanksgiving

Nick Hausman
Kurt Angle, Zack Ryder, Mojo Rawley & More Superstars Wish The WWE Universe A Happy Thanksgiving

31 Jul 1996: Kurt Angle of the United States holds the American flag at the free-style wrestling competition during the Summer Olympics at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here are a few Thanksgiving Day messages from current WWE Superstars:

Related: Happy Thanksgiving From Bullet Club
Alexa BlissKurt Anglemojo-rawleyZack Ryder
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"