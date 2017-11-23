Kurt Angle, Zack Ryder, Mojo Rawley & More Superstars Wish The WWE Universe A Happy Thanksgiving

Here are a few Thanksgiving Day messages from current WWE Superstars:

Happy Thanksgiving!!! I’m grateful for my family, friends and fans. So thanks to ALL of you!!!! #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) November 23, 2017

HAPPY THANKSGIVING everyone! Enjoy the day but don’t forget what today is all about! Giving thanks to all who have been there for you this year! Thank you all! — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) November 23, 2017

Happy Thanksgiving I’m experiencing my first traditional Thanksgiving dinner tonight!!! I can’t wait — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) November 23, 2017

#HAPPYTHANKSGIVING

Incredibly grateful for my wonderful family, friends & fans. This year has been incredible on so many levels. I feel so blessed and happier than I could put into words. Hope you all have a great day with your loved ones!! — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 23, 2017

Happy Thanksgiving to all my family, friends and fans in the WWE/NXT universe! #Thankful — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) November 23, 2017

