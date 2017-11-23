Kurt Angle, Zack Ryder, Mojo Rawley & More Superstars Wish The WWE Universe A Happy Thanksgiving

November 23, 2017 SHARE 31 Jul 1996: Kurt Angle of the United States holds the American flag at the free-style wrestling competition during the Summer Olympics at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Here are a few Thanksgiving Day messages from current WWE Superstars: Happy Thanksgiving!!! I’m grateful for my family, friends and fans. So thanks to ALL of you!!!! #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) November 23, 2017 HAPPY THANKSGIVING everyone! Enjoy the day but don’t forget what today is all about! Giving thanks to all who have been there for you this year! Thank you all! — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) November 23, 2017 Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/tLCGMVsvXK — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) November 23, 2017 Happy Thanksgiving I’m experiencing my first traditional Thanksgiving dinner tonight!!! I can’t wait — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) November 23, 2017 #HAPPYTHANKSGIVING Incredibly grateful for my wonderful family, friends & fans. This year has been incredible on so many levels. I feel so blessed and happier than I could put into words. Hope you all have a great day with your loved ones!! — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 23, 2017 pic.twitter.com/y48nNHi7m7 — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 23, 2017 Happy Thanksgiving to all my family, friends and fans in the WWE/NXT universe! #Thankful — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) November 23, 2017 Thankful for FAMILY! #happythanksgiving pic.twitter.com/LUQpkpPBSr — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 23, 2017 Related: Happy Thanksgiving From Bullet Club SHARE ON FACEBOOK SHARE ON TWITTER Maryse Reveals Herself As The Gobbledy Gooker: RAW '09 (Video), How Old Is NXT's Aliyah Today? Superstars Play 'Pie Face Showdown' On WWE Game Night (Video), John Cena Wishes You A Safe Thanksgiving Alexa BlissKurt Anglemojo-rawleyZack Ryder Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!