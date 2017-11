Superstars Play ‘Pie Face Showdown’ On WWE Game Night

WWE has released the following on-line:

Kurt Angle, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Matt Hardy collide in a messy game of Pie Face Showdown on WWE Game Night. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com

John Cena Wishes You A Safe Thanksgiving

John Cena has posted the following on Twitter:

All of us have different things to be thankful for. Wishing everyone a safe and #HappyThanksgiving — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 23, 2017

Related: The Miz Says John Cena Imploded The Georgia Dome To Erase Wrestlemania Loss