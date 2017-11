Natalya On How Setbacks Can Become Victories Former WWE Smackdown Live Women’s Champion Natalya has penned a new article for the Calgary Sun titled “Natalya Neidhart: Setbacks can stink, but they can turn into victories”. The full article can be found HERE. An excerpt has been included below: On Twitter this week, @vgkenalison asked: how do you handle setbacks in your life? The truth is, every single one of us faces them. I know from experience, especially in sports and entertainment, we face roadblocks all the time. Whether it’s an injury, a mistake that was made, or a loss, setbacks happen to every single one of us. I’ve learned that you have to fight through the hard times. Trust that they will pass, because they will pass. Heck, you may get knocked down – repeatedly – and it’s OK to cry if you need to (I do a lot). But get back up, dust yourself off and KEEP GOING. In fact, some of the biggest setbacks in my life were actually blessings in disguise. That may seem crazy to read, but it’s true. Related: Trish Stratus Comments On Natalya Breaking Her WWE PPV Record Cathy Kelley Looks At 10 Must-Have WWE Gifts For Fans WWE has released the following video on-line: Get a special look at 10 must-have WWE gifts for every fan on your “Nice” list this year. Be sure to visit http://shop.wwe.com/ for all your Black Friday needs. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com