Jerry Lawler Discusses Undertaker Backstage At Survivor Series, A Tidbit About The ‘Jim & Andy’ Doc, More

On this week's episode of ' Dinner With The King ,' co-hosts Jerry "The King" Lawler and Glenn Moore talk in-depth about numerous topics surrounding professional wrestling. The King talks about sexism in wrestling, and if there would ever be accusations of sexual harassment or assault from WWE superstars. He also opens up about how people today perceive his commentary from the Attitude Era. He also gives an update about Kamala, talks about why older guys are still around in the WWE, what makes a successful wrestler, wins and losses in the WWE, and much more. The Undertaker was backstage at Survivor Series – The King talks about watching the PPV with him and if he will return to the ring. Here are some highlights transcribed: Is WWE PG or PC? "Everybody says 'what does PG mean?' Think everybody gets that wrong. I don't think they're PG. PG means you can be risky and and say some stuff like that, but then it's up to the parents to decide. If that's okay, for your kid to hear it, that's what that means. Parental guidance. So the parents should listen and decide whether they think this is okay for the kids, but I think what the WWE has become is PC. And, it's what the whole world has become politically correct and worrying about offending anybody. That's what keeps you muzzled so to speak." Undertaker backstage at Survivor Series, and if he will return to ring "I think he might have looked too good. I think when you get when you hang around or you show up and you look that good, they in the WWE, they're ready for you to come back. You know, closer to the time after WrestleMania and I think I said that I believe we've seen the last of Undertaker in the ring. Now, I'm going to I'm going to go back on my word. Just looking at him the other night, I think there's some more matches left in the Undertaker. So there's a TV and monitor to watch the show. There were three seats. Three chairs in front of the monitor and I was sitting in the one on the left hand side and in the middle now, to my right, sitting next to me, was Undertaker. And to his right sitting next to him was Kane. We were all just sitting here watching the show talking about old times and stuff, and all of a sudden, the door happened to be open. All of a sudden, we saw John Cena. He went past the door and glanced in, and then he just went past. Suddenly we saw him backing up, he just backed up, and he looked in at the three of us sitting there – and he said, 'that's pretty cool.' And he just walked on." Jim Carrey's 'Jim and Andy ' film tidbit "After we finished wrapping the movie and did that the last scenes in New York, that day he [Jim Carrey] invited me to dinner, and- and this was like this is going to be so cool because, you know, he was going to be out of character I was used to him being Andy Kaufman. So I was going to get to go to dinner and after all this bad blood between he and I during the filming of the movie, we were going to go out to eat together and then then sit and talk about all of this stuff. So he told me this really nice restaurant and to meet him at there in New, York, City. Anyway I went and he stood me up and he talks about that. I didn't realize at the time that he did it intentionally. But I didn't know that until I saw this documentary. He was even more of a jerk than I thought."