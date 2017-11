WWE Asks Fans Who Should Face Brock Lesnar Next

WWE.com has a poll up right now asking the WWE Universe, “Which Raw Superstar would you like to see challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title next?”

Here are the current results:

24 %- Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman 5 %- Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt 1 %- Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose 10 %- Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns 3 %- Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins 12 %- Triple H

Triple H 31 %- Finn Bálor

7 %- Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe 6 %- Other You can view the poll and cast your own vote HERE

