WWE Superstar Kane (aka Glenn Jacobs) was recently interviewed as part of an article for the Times of India ahead of WWE's Supershow in New Delhi on December 9th. You can find some of Kane's comments from the interview below. You can read the full article HERE On Braun Strowman: Braun Strowman is doing a great job and he is going to have great career in WWE. I think at the end of the career he will be known as one of the great big men ever. On former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal: His is a great story. He was in the WWE years ago, then left company. And then really improved both in his wrestling and his body and came back and became a world champion. I think a guy like Jinder Mahal is really what every WWE superstar should strive to become.