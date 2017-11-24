Flair, Sting & Steamboat In Upcoming ‘Table For 3’; Guess The Superstar Based On Their Silhouette (Video), Aries & Waltman In Australia

Flair, Sting & Steamboat In Upcoming ‘Table For 3’

WWE has announced a brand new episode of Table For 3 will be airing this Monday night after RAW.

Here is the description:

Legends Ric Flair, Sting and Ricky Steamboat – Rivals in the NWA and WCW – reunite to recall their favorite tales from their great careers.

Guess The Superstar Based On Their Silhouette

WWE has released the following video on-line:

Test your knowledge of WWE and see if you can identify John Cena, Sasha Banks and more Superstars based solely on their silhouettes. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com

Related: John Cena Reportedly No Longer In The Running To Play Major DC Superhero In Upcoming Film

Aries & Waltman In Australia

Austin Aries posted the following on Twitter noting that he and Sean Waltman are hanging out together in Australia this weekend as part of World Series Wrestling’s International Assault 2017: