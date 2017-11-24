Update On CBS-Dish Network Dispute Affecting Impact, WWE Wishes Beth Phoenix A Happy Birthday, Wrestling Observer Black Friday Sale

Update On CBS-Dish Network Deal Affecting Impact CBS and Dish Network have recently been involved in a contract dispute that has affected Impact Wrestling’s distribution. Apparently, last week’s episode was not played for Dish Network costumers because of it. Dish Network issued the following response to WZ reader @TheClassicMark yesterday confirming the dispute had been resolved: Good Morning! We are happy to announce effective Thursday, 11/23/17, that we have reached an agreement with CBS Corporation and all channels owned by them have been restored. Related: Ethan Page Comments On His Impact Wrestling Status, His In-Ring Persona; Experience The RAW Emotion Of Roman Reigns’ IC Title Win (Video) WWE Wishes Beth Phoenix A Happy Birthday WWE has posted the following on Instagram wishing WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix a happy birthday: Happy Birthday to WWE Hall of Famer, #BethPhoenix! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Nov 24, 2017 at 11:10am PST Related: Beth Phoenix’s Birthday Today Black Friday Sale On Wrestling Observer Subscription F4WOnline.com is currently running a Black Friday sale offering fans a one month subscription to the premium content on their site for $3.99. Here is what is included in your subscription: Daily podcasts: Listen to Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer, Filthy Four Daily with Filthy Tom Lawlor, Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan & Mike Sempervive, the Bryan & Vinny & Craig Show, Wrestling Weekly, the Big Audio Nightmare, After Dark Radio covering the paranormal, Karl Stern’s Dragon King Audio, Josh Nason’s Punch Out and more!

Listen to Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer, Filthy Four Daily with Filthy Tom Lawlor, Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan & Mike Sempervive, the Bryan & Vinny & Craig Show, Wrestling Weekly, the Big Audio Nightmare, After Dark Radio covering the paranormal, Karl Stern’s Dragon King Audio, Josh Nason’s Punch Out and more! The Wrestling Observer Newsletter: Read over 35,000 weekly words of breaking news and information on the biggest stories in wrestling and MMA. You could get tidbits elsewhere, but why not get the whole store in each week’s Observer? Plus, read the best biographies and history pieces available anywhere.

Read over 35,000 weekly words of breaking news and information on the biggest stories in wrestling and MMA. You could get tidbits elsewhere, but why not get the whole store in each week’s Observer? Plus, read the best biographies and history pieces available anywhere. Figure Four Weekly: Get a digest of weekly opinion on wrestling stateside and around the world from Joseph Currier, Alan 4L, Oli Court, and more.

Get a digest of weekly opinion on wrestling stateside and around the world from Joseph Currier, Alan 4L, Oli Court, and more. Archive Access: From day one, you’ll be able to read hundreds of back issues of both the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Figure Four Weekly and listen to our full archive of 8500+ audio shows featuring discussions of every major news story and PPV plus interviews with megastars like Steve Austin, Bruno Sammartino, Chris Jericho, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Okada, and more.