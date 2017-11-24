The Briscoe Brothers Attack Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer! (Video)

The above video features a recap of The Briscoe Brothers recent attack on Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer on ROH TV. This follows Bully Ray’s recently implied retirement speech at ROH Global Wars Chicago.

This clip is being released with Ring of Honor’s permission exclusively by WrestleZone in conjunction with our weekly Fridays of Honor series. It will be included in this weekend’s episode of ROH TV!

Some of our exclusive photos from ROH Global Wars: Chicago can be found below: