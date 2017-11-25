Kane And Sting Star In WWE 2K18 UK Advert, WWE’s Top 10 Greatest Paige Moments (Videos)

Kane And Sting Star In WWE 2K18 UK Advert (Video) As Christmas time approaches many families will be buying the WWE 2K18 video game for their loved ones, and as such, WWE themselves are ramping up the promotion for the game – which includes overseas adverts. As you can see below, Kane and Sting have featured in a commercial that is currently airing over in the United Kingdom. RELATED: Kane Says Braun Strowman Will Be ‘One Of The Great Big Men Ever’ [UK only] @sainsburys have slammed the price of WWE 2K18 from £44.99 to £26.99 until 11th Dec #blackfriday https://t.co/PE5Dvxc1DE pic.twitter.com/DphcaYtKnu — WWE 2K18 (@WWEgames) November 24, 2017 WWE’s Top 10 Greatest Paige Moments (Videos) Following her dramatic return on Monday Night Raw, WWE has compiled a top 10 list of former Divas Champion Paige’s greatest moments.

