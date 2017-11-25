Finn Balor Continues To Campaign For Universal Title Match After Overwhelming Poll Success

As many fans know, Finn Balor has been all over social media teasing both WWE and his own supporters following reports that suggested Vince McMahon believes he isn’t over with the crowd. In response to this, the company put out a poll that asked the WWE Universe who they believe should challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship – and as you can see, the Irishman is the overwhelming favourite. Balor, who was supposedly always set to challenge Lesnar at the Rumble until plans changed last week, gave a subtle nod to the poll results in his latest tweet. RELATED: WWE Asks Fans Who Should Face Brock Lesnar https://t.co/g4YcAJYwlB pic.twitter.com/YpunXVc2Nd — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) November 25, 2017