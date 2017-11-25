Sheamus Shows The Process Of Styling His Unique Look, NJPW Officially Opens English YouTube Channel (Videos)

Sheamus Shows The Process Of Styling His Unique Look (Video)

In the latest video on his personal YouTube channel, WWE superstar Sheamus has showcased how the process behind styling his unique mohawk look. The Celtic Warrior is currently in the midst of his third Raw Tag Team Championship reign alongside Cesaro.

RELATED: Sheamus Pays Homage To Rick & Morty w/ His Mohawk (Photo)



NJPW Officially Opens English YouTube Channel (Video)

New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially opened its own English speaking YouTube channel, with the first video featuring one of their top stars Kenny Omega.



