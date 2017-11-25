WWE Network Schedule For Upcoming Week Revealed

As reported by PWInsider, the schedule for next week’s WWE Network programming has been revealed.

Following a replay of “Night of Champions” 2014, it will be the live stream debut of ” Raw” from November 22, 2014, which features the following description: “The Authority has their hands full keeping Seth Rollins safe from those he has wronged. Plus, Dean Ambrose, John Cena, the Usos and more.”

Following Monday following Raw, it will be “Table for 3” with Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat and Sting. This is the episode postponed due to the Nature Boy’s recent health scare.

Tuesday at 10 PM Eastern it will be a brand-new “205 Live”.

Wednesday at 8 PM Eastern it will be a brand-new “WWE NXT” from San Antonio which will feature the following matches:

Kairi Sane versus Peyton Royce

Street Profits versus Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

UK Champion Pete Dunne and Mark Andrews versus Tyler Bate and Trent Seven

This Friday “Flashback Friday” will celebrate the 27th anniversary of the Undertaker.

Friday at 2 PM Eastern, it will be the WWE Network Original “Undertaker’s Greatest Rivals” part one. At 2:30 PM Eastern it will be part two. Both episodes feature roundtable discussion between JBL with Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

Friday at 3 PM, it will be “Survivor Series” 1990 featuring the debut of The Undertaker.

Following that at 5:30 PM Eastern, it will be the “Undertaker: 25 Phenomenal Years” special.

Then at 6 PM Eastern, it will be the ” The Undertaker: Gravest Matches” special.

At 8 PM Eastern, it will be “Wrestlemania 12” featuring The Undertaker versus Diesel.

Saturday at 3 PM Eastern, it will be a new “This Week in WWE”.

Sunday at 11 AM Eastern, it will be the live stream debut of ” Raw” from November 14, 2015 which has the following description: “On the season premiere, Sting competes for the first time ever on Monday Night RAW. Plus, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and many more in action!”

This will be followed 1:30 PM by the live stream debut of “Smackdown” from November 17, 2015 which has the following description: “Seth Rollins and Sheamus take on Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns in the main event. Plus, Kevin Owens, Cesaro, and many more in action!”

At 3 PM Eastern, it will be ” Night of Champions” 2015 which features the following description: “Seth Rollins defends both his United States and WWE World Heavyweight Titles on a night where every championship is on the line!”