Latest Episode Of Ask The WWE PC (Video), Drew Gulak Comments On Hideo Itami’s Upcoming Debut

Harry Kettle
Latest Episode Of Ask The WWE PC (Video), Drew Gulak Comments On Hideo Itami’s Upcoming Debut

Photo Credit: 2k Sports

Latest Episode Of Ask The WWE PC (Video)

In the latest episode of the Ask The WWE PC series, members of the Performance Center reveal who the great influence on their respective careers has been.

RELATED: Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli Comment On Being NXT’s Most Memorable Team

Drew Gulak Comments On Hideo Itami’s Upcoming Debut

205 Live superstar Drew Gulak, who continues to try and change the cruiserweight show for the better, has commented on the impending debut of NXT stand-out Hideo Itami.
205 liveDrew GulakHideo Itamiperformance-centeryoutube
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"