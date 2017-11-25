Latest Episode Of Ask The WWE PC (Video), Drew Gulak Comments On Hideo Itami’s Upcoming Debut

|
Latest Episode Of Ask The WWE PC (Video)
In the latest episode of the Ask The WWE PC series, members of the Performance Center reveal who the great influence on their respective careers has been.
Drew Gulak Comments On Hideo Itami’s Upcoming Debut
205 Live superstar Drew Gulak, who continues to try and change the cruiserweight show for the better, has commented on the impending debut of NXT stand-out Hideo Itami.