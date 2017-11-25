WWE Starrcade Results (11/25): Steel Cage Main Events, Dustin Rhodes Competes; Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, King Maxel, More (Photos/Videos)

|
Here are the live results for tonight’s WWE Starrcade which took place in the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC.
Match 1: Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler
(Arn Anderson hit Ziggler with a spinebuster leading to a pinfall victory for Roode)
Match 2: Rusev, The Bludgeon Brothers, Mike Kanellis & The Colons def. Breezango,The Ascension, Tye Dillinger and Sin Cara
