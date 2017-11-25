WWE Starrcade Results (11/25): Steel Cage Main Events, Dustin Rhodes Competes; Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, King Maxel, More (Photos/Videos)

Here are the live results for tonight’s WWE Starrcade which took place in the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC.

Match 1: Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler

(Arn Anderson hit Ziggler with a spinebuster leading to a pinfall victory for Roode)

59 year old Arn Anderson delivers a better spinebuster than anyone else in the world pic.twitter.com/dgiMhxlNe8 — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) November 26, 2017

Match 2: Rusev, The Bludgeon Brothers, Mike Kanellis & The Colons def. Breezango,The Ascension, Tye Dillinger and Sin Cara

Bludgeon Brothers won the 12-man tag match @ #Starrcade — unrealPRDX (@unrealPRDX) November 26, 2017

