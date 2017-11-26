Several Superstars Comment On Last Night’s WWE Starrcade Event

Despite many fans feeling frustrated as a result of WWE not broadcasting Starrcade on the Network last night, it seems as if the show was a success for both the fans in attendance as well as the performers. In addition to Dustin Rhodes aka Goldust reflecting on his appearance on the card, several other superstars have also commented following an emotional night in Greensboro.

If walls could talk this coliseum would have stories for days. Dusty, Flair, Steamboat, Rock n Roll Express, they paved the way for the future. An honor to be part of this amazing event tonight. #WWEStarrcade #WWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/NJGVfbmLdf — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) November 26, 2017

Such a surreal and amazing moment for me to share the same ring tonight with one of my all time favorites… a mentor and a man who will always have the best spine buster in the business #ArnAnderson #Respect #Starrcade #Glorious pic.twitter.com/4jGNCQBDhz — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) November 26, 2017

Thank you Dream — Tye Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) November 26, 2017