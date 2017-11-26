Several Superstars Comment On Last Night’s WWE Starrcade Event

|
Despite many fans feeling frustrated as a result of WWE not broadcasting Starrcade on the Network last night, it seems as if the show was a success for both the fans in attendance as well as the performers. In addition to Dustin Rhodes aka Goldust reflecting on his appearance on the card, several other superstars have also commented following an emotional night in Greensboro.
