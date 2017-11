During a brief interview with TMZ Sports, Hulk Hogan’s son Nick spoke about a potential in-ring WWE return for his father. Nick stated that Hulk, now 64-years-old, is still suffering from years of injuries but that he could definitely still “beat somebody’s ass”. The Hulkster hasn’t competed in a WWE ring since defeating Randy Orton at SummerSlam back in 2006. RELATED: Brutus Beefcake Tells Bill Apter ‘Anacondas Eat Pythons!’ (Video)