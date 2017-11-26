WWE Nashville Live Event Results (11/25): Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins vs Cesaro & More! (Photos)

Harry Kettle
WWE Nashville Live Event Results

November 25th, 2017

Nashville, TN

While SmackDown Live were busy with the WWE Starrcade special, the Monday Night Raw crew had a live event of their own in Nashville, Tennessee.

Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

Asuka defeated Dana Brooke

Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto to retain Cruiserweight Championship

Elias defeated Jason Jordan

Braun Strowman defeated Kane via disqualification

Sasha Banks, Mickie James & Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox & Nia Jax

Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro

Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe to retain Intercontinental Championship
