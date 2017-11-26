WWE Nashville Live Event Results (11/25): Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins vs Cesaro & More! (Photos)

WWE Nashville Live Event Results

November 25th, 2017

Nashville, TN

Results courtesy of PWInsider

While SmackDown Live were busy with the WWE Starrcade special, the Monday Night Raw crew had a live event of their own in Nashville, Tennessee.

Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

Asuka defeated Dana Brooke

Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto to retain Cruiserweight Championship

Elias defeated Jason Jordan

Braun Strowman defeated Kane via disqualification

Sasha Banks, Mickie James & Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox & Nia Jax

Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro

Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe to retain Intercontinental Championship

. @real1 doesn’t care much for Turkey, but he’s all about the gravy. #WWENashville #HowYouDoin ? https://t.co/i8tTOvRFMw pic.twitter.com/ECtwgOYYrz

Uncle Fergy Duties @ #WWENashville ! This pic of Finn Bálor with Karl Anderson’s sons is too cute pic.twitter.com/BTPRnJUK6i

#WWENashville Candids from thelonelyriot on Instagram 2/2 #SethRollins pic.twitter.com/4HfQVt4RAE

#WWENashville was way better than #Starrcade we had the Goddess @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/adqyQZ4ZNd

— Sean Jordan is All In (@TitanBat72) November 26, 2017