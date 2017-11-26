WWE Nashville Live Event Results (11/25): Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins vs Cesaro & More! (Photos)

|
WWE Nashville Live Event Results
November 25th, 2017
Nashville, TN
Results courtesy of PWInsider
While SmackDown Live were busy with the WWE Starrcade special, the Monday Night Raw crew had a live event of their own in Nashville, Tennessee.
Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt
Asuka defeated Dana Brooke
Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto to retain Cruiserweight Championship
Elias defeated Jason Jordan
Braun Strowman defeated Kane via disqualification
Sasha Banks, Mickie James & Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox & Nia Jax
Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro
Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe to retain Intercontinental Championship