WWE Remembers Roman Reigns’ US Title Win, Kofi Kingston vs Luke Harper: WWE Madden 18 Tournament (Videos)

WWE Remembers Roman Reigns’ US Title Win (Video)

With Clash of Champions coming up next month, WWE has revisited an important moment from last year’s event – Roman Reigns winning the United States Championship from Rusev.

Kofi Kingston vs Luke Harper: WWE Madden 18 Tournament (Video)

In the latest Second Round match-up in the WWE Madden 18 Tournament, Kofi Kingston took on Luke Harper over on the SmackDown Live side of the bracket.



