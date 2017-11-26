Nia Jax Speaks Out On Body Shaming, WWE’s 50 Greatest Villains Ever

|
Nia Jax Speaks Out On Body Shaming
WWE superstar Nia Jax has spoken out on body shaming, which is an issue that she’s commented on a number of times now. Jax, who continues to establish herself as one of the most dominant females in all of WWE, stated that it took place in her own backyard, before going on to say that she loves her body.
RELATED: Tamina Reflects On Showdown w/ Nia Jax
WWE’s 50 Greatest Villains Ever
WWE has compiled a list of their 50 greatest villains ever, which include both stars of today and legends from the past few decades.