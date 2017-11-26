Nia Jax Speaks Out On Body Shaming, WWE’s 50 Greatest Villains Ever

Nia Jax Speaks Out On Body Shaming WWE superstar Nia Jax has spoken out on body shaming, which is an issue that she’s commented on a number of times now. Jax, who continues to establish herself as one of the most dominant females in all of WWE, stated that it took place in her own backyard, before going on to say that she loves her body. RELATED: Tamina Reflects On Showdown w/ Nia Jax I am subjected to body shaming & it’s something I have accepted. It sucks when you get it in your own backyard around people you’re changing in front of and trust with your body. I am a HEALTHY bigger woman, I LOVE MY BODY. Body shaming is WRONG! pic.twitter.com/RDeCogjlg9 — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) November 26, 2017 WWE’s 50 Greatest Villains Ever WWE has compiled a list of their 50 greatest villains ever, which include both stars of today and legends from the past few decades. Say hello to “The Bad Guys” also know as the fifty greatest villains of ALL TIME! @HeymanHustle @AlexaBliss_WWE @BrockLesnar https://t.co/xnCBExTgO6 — WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2017