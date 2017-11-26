The Four Horsewomen Feature On Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE Uploads Roman Reigns’ WM32 WWE Championship Win (Videos)

The Four Horsewomen Feature On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video) On the latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas, the Four Horsewomen are the featured stars of Rob Schamberger’s latest masterpiece. Flair, Lynch, Banks & Bayley are rumoured to be facing off against the Four Horsewomen of MMA at WrestleMania 34, which would likely be one of the main matches in New Orleans. RELATED: Charlotte & Ric Flair Share Their Favorite Thanksgiving Memories (Video)

WWE Uploads Roman Reigns’ WM32 WWE Championship Win (Video) WWE continues to upload highlights from the career of Roman Reigns, with the latest being his WWE Championship victory over Triple H in the main event of WrestleMania 32. As you can hear in the clip, it seems as if WWE has edited out the boos that occurred at the AT&T Stadium once Reigns won the title.



