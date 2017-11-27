Why Weren’t The Club At Starrcade?, Benjamin & Gable Want Tag Title For Christmas, Chris Jericho Launches Official YouTube Channel

Why Weren’t The Club At Starrcade?

F4WOnline.com is reporting that The Club’s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were not at Starrcade this past Saturday night because they were pulled to work the WWE Live event in Nashville, which was a RAW event.

Starrcade Updates: Who In WWE Pitched To Bring It Back?, Was It Filmed?, Will There Be Another?, More

Benjamin & Gable Want Tag Title For Christmas

WWE has released the following video on Instagram featuring Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable commenting on how they’d like to win the WWE Smackdown Live Tag Team Championships from The Usos for Christmas:

@gablewwe and @sheltyb803 have big plans for the holiday season … and the #SDLive Tag Team Titles! #WWE #WWERoanoke A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Nov 26, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

Chris Jericho Launches Official YouTube Channel

Chris Jericho has launched his own official YouTube channel with the following: