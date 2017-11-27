Why Weren’t The Club At Starrcade?, Benjamin & Gable Want Tag Title For Christmas, Chris Jericho Launches Official YouTube Channel

|
Why Weren’t The Club At Starrcade?
F4WOnline.com is reporting that The Club’s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were not at Starrcade this past Saturday night because they were pulled to work the WWE Live event in Nashville, which was a RAW event.
Benjamin & Gable Want Tag Title For Christmas
WWE has released the following video on Instagram featuring Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable commenting on how they’d like to win the WWE Smackdown Live Tag Team Championships from The Usos for Christmas:
Chris Jericho Launches Official YouTube Channel
Chris Jericho has launched his own official YouTube channel with the following:
