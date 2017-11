Cody Comments On Dustin Rhodes’ Starrcade Performance

Cody Rhodes has posted the following Twitter commenting on his brother Dustin Rhodes performance at Starrcade:

Pro-wrestling is real. Dustin’s journey is a triumphant one. Dream liked to say it’s not about tonight but it’s about “your body of work”…and Dustin/Goldust has had a HOF career. I’ll always have his back. https://t.co/cGoSgyvme4 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 26, 2017

Cody & Roman Reigns Engage In War Of Words; Cody Calls Out Reigns’ Past Drug Test Failures At ROH iPPV

Owens & Zayn Come To The Ring In Roanoke

WWE has released the following video on-line featuring Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn making their way to the ring at the WWE Live event in Roanoke last night: