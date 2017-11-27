WWE RAW Preview: Will Reigns Issue An IC Open Challenge?, Can Rollins & Ambrose Reclaim Tag Titles?, More

On if Roman Reigns will institute an open challenge for his Intercontinental Championship:
Despite the attempted intervention of Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus (thwarted masterfully by Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns Speared The Miz this past Monday night to claim the Intercontinental Title and become a Grand Slam Champion, having previously held the WWE Tag Team Titles, the U.S. Title and the WWE Title.
In a WWE.com interview after the win, The Big Dog hinted that an open challenge could be in the cards.
“Anybody can get it,” Reigns told Mike Rome. He later tweeted, “Wherever I am, consider it my yard. So, if you want my title, all you have to do is step up.”
Workhorse champions like John Cena, Daniel Bryan and AJ Styleshave instituted open challenges in the past, and it seems like Reigns is keeping that tradition alive.
If this is the case, who will “step up” to “The Guy” on Raw?
Before Dean Ambrose put away Sheamus in singles combat on Monday night, he and Seth Rollins made it clear that they intend to recapture the Raw Tag Team Titles from The Celtic Warrior and Cesaro.
After thwarting their intervention during Roman Reigns’ Intercontinental Title opportunity against The Miz — a bout The Big Dog won — the Shield brothers seem primed to put some championship gold around their own waists.
When will The Hounds of Justice get their Raw Tag Team Championship rematch?