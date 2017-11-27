WWE RAW Preview: Will Reigns Issue An IC Open Challenge?, Can Rollins & Ambrose Reclaim Tag Titles?, More

WWE.com has put up their official WWE Monday Night RAW Preview.

Tonight’s episode of RAW will be held from the Thompson-Boiling Arena in Knoxville, TN.

Below are the Quick Hits they are looking at going in to tonight’s episode:

On if Roman Reigns will institute an open challenge for his Intercontinental Championship:

Despite the attempted intervention of Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus (thwarted masterfully by Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns Speared The Miz this past Monday night to claim the Intercontinental Title and become a Grand Slam Champion, having previously held the WWE Tag Team Titles, the U.S. Title and the WWE Title. In a WWE.com interview after the win, The Big Dog hinted that an open challenge could be in the cards. “Anybody can get it,” Reigns told Mike Rome. He later tweeted, “Wherever I am, consider it my yard. So, if you want my title, all you have to do is step up.” Workhorse champions like John Cena, Daniel Bryan and AJ Styleshave instituted open challenges in the past, and it seems like Reigns is keeping that tradition alive. If this is the case, who will “step up” to “The Guy” on Raw?

On if Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins can reclaim the RAW Tag Team Championships from Cesaro and Sheamus: