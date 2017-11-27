Update On Potential Batista WWE Return, Finn Balor Says He’ll ‘Step Over’ Reigns For IC Title

Nick Hausman
Update On Potential Batista WWE Return, Finn Balor Says He’ll ‘Step Over’ Reigns For IC Title

(Photo by Joe Maher/FilmMagic)

Update On Potential Batista WWE Return

F4WOnline.com is reporting that Dave Bautista (aka Batista) has been in talks with WWE about returning to the company.

They also note that the movie Bushwick, featuring Bautista, is now available on Netflix.

Related: Batista & Stallone To Star In ‘Escape Plan 3: Devil’s Station’

Finn Balor Says He’ll ‘Step Over’ Reigns For IC Title

Finn Balor has posted the following on Twitter responding to Roman Reigns‘ challenge to anyone who would like to “step up” to him for an Intercontinental Championship shot:

Related: Finn Balor Continues To Campaign For Universal Title Match After Overwhelming Poll Success
BatistaFinn BalorRoman Reigns
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"