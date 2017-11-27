Why Hasn’t Lio Rush Been Competing In NXT?, Drew McIntyre Addresses His Injury ‘Setback’, WWE Cyber Monday

Why Hasn’t Lio Rush Been Competing In NXT?

PWInsider.com is reporting that the reason Lio Rush has not been seen recently competing in NXT is because of his tweet about a month ago regarding Emma’s WWE release.

Drew McIntyre Addresses His Injury ‘Setback’

Former WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre has posted the following on Twitter:

Unfortunately I did suffer an injury during my title defense at TakeOver. I’ve dealt with setbacks before. The reality is, I always come back better…There’s a scary thought for whomever is NXT champion come 2018… #TickTock — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 27, 2017

