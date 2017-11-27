WWE Hypes RAW Collision Between The Shield & The Bar (Video), WWE Returning To Major Chicago Venue?

WWE Hypes RAW Collision Between The Shield & The Bar

WWE has shared the following video on Instagram hyping tonight’s WWE Tag Team Championship match on RAW between The Bar and Seth Rollins/Dean Ambrose:

What will transpire on Monday Night #RAW between #TheBar & #TheShield? #TheShield still have some unfinished business. Don’t miss it! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Nov 26, 2017 at 5:16pm PST

WWE RAW Preview: Will Reigns Issue An IC Open Challenge?, Can Rollins & Ambrose Reclaim Tag Titles?, More

WWE Returning To Major Chicago Venue?

PWInsider.com is reporting that later this year WWE will announce that they will be running the United Center in Chicago on March 3, 2018.

This will be the first time WWE has run the United Center in over a decade. WWE has been running their shows in the Chicago market at the All-State Arena rather than the United Center. No word yet on why they have decided to change Chicago venues.